Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Registers three points.

Tavares posted a goal and an assist with two shots in a 7-4 victory over the Devils on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old had just one assist during a four-game stretch before he broke through with a goal on Sunday. As owners hoped, that tally seems to have pulled Tavares out of his mini slump. Overall, Tavares has been very good lately with eight goals and 20 points in 19 games since the start of December. He has 18 goals and 40 points in 40 games this season.