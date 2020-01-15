Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Registers three points.
Tavares posted a goal and an assist with two shots in a 7-4 victory over the Devils on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old had just one assist during a four-game stretch before he broke through with a goal on Sunday. As owners hoped, that tally seems to have pulled Tavares out of his mini slump. Overall, Tavares has been very good lately with eight goals and 20 points in 19 games since the start of December. He has 18 goals and 40 points in 40 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Ends mini-slump with tally•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Ends 2019 in fine form•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Three-point night against Devils•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Three points in comeback win•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Second straight multi-point night•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Paces Leafs with three points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.