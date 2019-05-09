Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Returning to Toronto for evaluation

Tavares suffered an oblique injury during Team Canada's practice Thursday and will return to Toronto for further evaluation by the Maple Leafs medical staff.

At this point there's no reason to believe Tavares' injury is overly serious, but the Leafs aren't going to risk having him exacerbate the issue by remaining in Slovakia for the IIHF World Championship. Another update on the 28-year-old forward's status should surface in the coming days.