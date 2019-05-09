Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Returning to Toronto for evaluation
Tavares suffered an oblique injury during Team Canada's practice Thursday and will return to Toronto for further evaluation by the Maple Leafs medical staff.
At this point there's no reason to believe Tavares' injury is overly serious, but the Leafs aren't going to risk having him exacerbate the issue by remaining in Slovakia for the IIHF World Championship. Another update on the 28-year-old forward's status should surface in the coming days.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Faceoff maestro•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scores and adds helper in win•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Pots winner against former club•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Huge night against Panthers•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Another multi-point effort•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...