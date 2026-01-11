Tavares scored a goal in a 5-0 win over Vancouver on Saturday.

Tavares was reunited with William Nylander, who had missed six games to injury. Willie read the play, knocked the puck down at the offensive blue line and fed JT, who skated in alone and roofed a shot over Kevin Lankinen's glove. Tavares has scuffled to snipe lately. He's scored a lot of goals off passes from Nylander, so his return could juice Tavares' totals.