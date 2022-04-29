Tavares (rest) will sit out Friday's clash with Boston, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Tavares will join Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Jack Campbell as a scratch versus Boston on Friday. The four-pack are all expected to be ready for Game 1 of the playoffs, which could still be a rematch with the Bruins. For his part, the 31-year-old Tavares is coming off a 76-point campaign after having missed the 75-point mark in each of the previous two seasons and should be a top-end fantasy target in the postseason.