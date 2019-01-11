Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scores 300th career goal and more

Tavares recorded two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

The Devils were forced to turn to slumping netminder Keith Kinkaid with injuries eliminating all viable alternatives, and Kinkaid had no answer for the ex-Islander, who scored twice in the opening frame. Tavares needs just one more goal to reach 30 for the season -- a feat he accomplished four times in nine seasons with his previous employer. His first goal in this contest was the 300th of Tavares' career.