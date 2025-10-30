Tavares scored the 500th goal of his career, added four shots on net, logged two hits and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Tavares became the 49th member of the NHL's 500-goal club with his tally in the third period, though that only cut the deficit to 6-2 at the time. The poor result for the team makes this a bittersweet milestone for the 35-year-old center, but he's proven that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank early this year. He's on a six-game point streak with five goals and four assists in that span, giving him six goals, 14 points, 31 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-1 rating through 11 outings overall.