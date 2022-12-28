Tavares scored a goal on four shots in the Maple Leafs' 5-4 overtime win over the Blues on Tuesday.

Tavares scored off a feed from Mitch Marner to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission. December has been a quiet month for the Maple Leafs' captain scoring just three goals and six points in 10 games. On the season, Tavares has 15 goals and 32 points in 35 games.