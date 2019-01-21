Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scores in disappointing defeat
Tavares scored his 30th goal of the season in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Tavares has 19 points in his last 15 games, dating back to Dec. 18. The 28-year-old hometown has been huge for the Maple Leafs all season and is now up to 53 points in 48 games. He was a minus-1 in the loss but is still an impressive plus-14 in 2018-19.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Grounds Lightning in Tampa•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scores 300th career goal and more•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scoring streak snapped by old team•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Goal barrage continues•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Unsung hero•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Streak at four games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...