Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scores in disappointing defeat

Tavares scored his 30th goal of the season in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Tavares has 19 points in his last 15 games, dating back to Dec. 18. The 28-year-old hometown has been huge for the Maple Leafs all season and is now up to 53 points in 48 games. He was a minus-1 in the loss but is still an impressive plus-14 in 2018-19.