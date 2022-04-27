Tavares scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Detroit.

Tavares buried a cross-ice pass from William Nylander to extend Toronto's lead to 2-0 in the third period. The goal was Tavares' first in eight games, though he did record six assists in that span. The 31-year-old center now has 76 points in 79 games this season with 27 goals and 49 assists.