Tavares scored a pair of goals 26 seconds apart late in the second period to give Toronto a 3-2 lead before they'd eventually fall in overtime. The 31-year-old center has three goals and two assists in his last three contests. Tavares will look to stay hot as the Leafs head back to Toronto for Game 7.