Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scoring streak snapped by old team

Tavares fired five shots in 17:17 of ice time Saturday against the Islanders, his former team. He did not register a point.

His six-game point streak was snapped Saturday by an Isles squad led by Mathew Barzal, who rubbed the match in 91's face by notching a natural hat trick. Still, Tavares is on pace for career numbers in his first season in blue and white. And his chemistry with Mitch Marner is remarkable. He's golden.

More News
Our Latest Stories