Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scoring streak snapped by old team

Tavares fired five shots in 17:17 of ice time Saturday against the Islanders, his former team. He did not register a point.

His six-game point streak was snapped Saturday by an Isles squad led by Mathew Barzal, who rubbed the match in 91's face by notching a natural hat trick. Still, Tavares is on pace for career numbers in his first season in blue and white. And his chemistry with Mitch Marner is remarkable. He's golden.