Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Second straight multi-point night

Tavares scored a goal and an assist with five shots in a 4-2 loss to Calgary on Thursday.

Tavares has racked up five points over his last two games and has two or more points in five of his last eight. The 29-year-old opened the scoring Thursday with his 13th goal of the year, then set up Mitch Marner's go-ahead goal in the middle frame. Tavares has 25 points in 26 games, putting him on track for a third straight 80-point season.