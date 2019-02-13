Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Sets up a pair
Tavares had two power-play assists to Auston Matthews and Nazem Kadri, helping his team earn a 5-2 win over Colorado on Tuesday.
Whether he's finding the twine or finding a teammate, Tavares has been a reliable producer for the Leafs all season. It won't be easy, but his pace suggests a 90-point season is a realistic possibility, which would also be a career high for him.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Third straight two-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Stays in groove•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Lights lamp in rout•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scores in disappointing defeat•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Grounds Lightning in Tampa•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scores 300th career goal and more•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...