Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Sets up a pair

Tavares had two power-play assists to Auston Matthews and Nazem Kadri, helping his team earn a 5-2 win over Colorado on Tuesday.

Whether he's finding the twine or finding a teammate, Tavares has been a reliable producer for the Leafs all season. It won't be easy, but his pace suggests a 90-point season is a realistic possibility, which would also be a career high for him.

