Tavares scored a goal Saturday in a 7-0 blowout win over the Penguins.

Tavares got a power-play goal in the second period when Willian Nylander's shot hit him in front of the net, and he backhanded in a loose puck at the top of the crease. Tavares extended his point streak to seven games (nine points; two goals, seven assists). He has 29 points, including nine goals, in 28 games, but only eight of his points (two goals) have come on the power play. Last season, Tavares put up 39 of his 80 points with the man advantage.