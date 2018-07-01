Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Signs seven-year contract

Tavares agreed to terms on a seven-year deal with the Maples Leafs on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Tavares was always going to get the max length (seven years), so the term is far from surprising. Toronto -- already a powerhouse team -- should probably be considered the favorites in the Eastern Conference.

