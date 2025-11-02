Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Six-game, nine-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tavares picked up two assists in a 5-2 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.
Tavares is on a six-game, nine-point scoring streak that includes five goals. He is tied for second in team scoring with Matthew Knies (14 points) and one behind William Nylander (15). Tavares is also even with Auston Matthews for the goal lead with six.
