Tavares (oblique) is skating at practice Friday, reports Mark Masters of TSN.ca.
Tavares is in a regular jersey at the start of practice but did not partake in line rushes. It still is possible that he could be ready to go on Opening Night against the Canadiens.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Could still play in opener•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Back on the ice•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Facing three-week absence•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scores twice in Game 6 loss•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Pots first goal of playoffs•