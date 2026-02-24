Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Slated to suit up Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tavares (illness) is expected to be available for Wednesday's divisional matchup in Tampa Bay, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Tavares didn't practice Tuesday due to the flu, but barring any setbacks, he should be good to go in what will be a crucial game for the Maple Leafs. The 35-year-old will likely skate between Matias Maccelli and William Nylander on the second line against the Bolts on Wednesday.
