Tavares managed an assist, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kings.
Tavares had 11 points over 13 games in December, and he kept the offense rolling to begin January. The 33-year-old center has 11 goals, 21 helpers, 133 shots on net, 42 hits, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating through 35 contests overall. He continues to work on the second line and first power-play unit as a key part of Toronto's offense.
