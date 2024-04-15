Tavares scored his 27th goal of the season Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit.

Tavares has three goals in his last two games after putting up just one in his previous 10. His overall production has dropped off a bit (63 points in 78 games), but those 27 goals are right in line with every other season in Toronto. Tavares' shooting percentage (9.9) is well below his career mark of 12.8, so that bears watching heading into 2024-25.