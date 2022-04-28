Tavares may sit out Friday's game against Boston to rest for the playoffs, but a decision has yet to be made on that front, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews and Jack Campbell will all rest against the Bruins. Look for an update on Tavares' availability sometime prior to Friday's puck drop.
