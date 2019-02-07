Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Stays in groove
Tavares scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Senators.
His first season as a Maple Leaf continues to go swimmingly. Tavares has six goals and 14 points in 14 games to begin 2019, and while he's on pace to set a new career high in goals -- he's only six back of the 38 he potted in 2014-15, with 29 games left on the schedule -- there may actually be some untapped upside in his overall production, given that he's managed only 10 points with the man advantage all season. Better luck on the power play could see Tavares wind up with the first 90-point campaign of his career.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Lights lamp in rout•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scores in disappointing defeat•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Grounds Lightning in Tampa•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scores 300th career goal and more•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scoring streak snapped by old team•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Goal barrage continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...