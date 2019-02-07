Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Stays in groove

Tavares scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

His first season as a Maple Leaf continues to go swimmingly. Tavares has six goals and 14 points in 14 games to begin 2019, and while he's on pace to set a new career high in goals -- he's only six back of the 38 he potted in 2014-15, with 29 games left on the schedule -- there may actually be some untapped upside in his overall production, given that he's managed only 10 points with the man advantage all season. Better luck on the power play could see Tavares wind up with the first 90-point campaign of his career.