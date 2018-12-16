Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Still pacing toward 50-goal mark

Tavares scored his 20th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Twenty goals in 33 games is a 50-goal pace. That would be a first for Tavares, who is clearly benefitting from playing alongside Mitch Marner. Sit back and enjoy the show.

