Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Still pacing toward 50-goal mark
Tavares scored his 20th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Twenty goals in 33 games is a 50-goal pace. That would be a first for Tavares, who is clearly benefitting from playing alongside Mitch Marner. Sit back and enjoy the show.
