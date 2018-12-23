Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Streak at four games

Tavares delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Rangers.

The points stretch his current scoring streak to four games and seven points (four goals, three assists). Tavares sits at 23 goals and 17 assists in 36 games, a pace that would deliver him a 50-goal, 90-point season. Drop the mic.

