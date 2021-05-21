Tavares was stretched off the ice after a hard collision in Thursday's Game 1 versus the Canadiens, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Tavares was hit in the neutral zone by Canadiens defensemen Ben Chiarot. As Tavares was falling, Corey Perry crashed into him, with Perry's knee making full contact with Tavares' head. In a frightening moment, the Maple Leafs' captain had difficulty sitting up after the collision and he ultimately had to be helped from the ice, though he showed a thumbs-up as he was stretchered off. Tavares was sent to the hospital for further evaluation.