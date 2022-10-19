Tavares leads the Maple Leafs in scoring with five points, including four assists, in five games. He has points in all four games the team has played this season.

Number 91 has gotten off to a hot start this season. His assist Monday against the Coyotes made him the fifth-highest scorer in the NHL since he joined the league. It was also his 900th point, which makes him 12th on the active player list to hit that milestone. The milestones will likely continue for Tavares -- he's eight goals shy of 400 (392) and 47 games from the 1000 mark on his career.