Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Stuck in scoring rut

Tavares has recorded a minus-2 rating and 11 shots on goal during his current four-game scoreless streak.

Just before this cold streak, Tavares had racked up seven points in his previous five contests. On the bright side, under new head coach Sheldon Keefe, the 29-year-old center saw 22:31 of ice time during Saturday's win over Colorado. That was the highest time on ice total he's seen since joining Toronto. Tavares should snap out of this funk sooner rather than later.