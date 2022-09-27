Tavares will not take part in Tuesday's camp session after suffering an upper-body injury, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Tavares is coming off a phenomenal 2021-22 season that saw him post his 10th 25-plus goal season, including 10 with the man advantage. The top-class center has been paired up with William Nylander for the start of training camp and should continue to anchor the second line, barring an extended injury absence. If Tavares does miss any regular-season action, it would likely mean a promotion for Alex Kerfoot into a top-six role.