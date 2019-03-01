Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Takes verbal abuse from Isles' fans
Tavares was held without a point Thursday in his first return to Long Island as a member of the Maple Leafs.
The fans were relentless. They threw rubber snakes at him during line rushes in the warm-up. And then chanted many things, including "we don't need you," every time he touched the puck. Tavares brushed it off like water off a duck's back. The game broke a four-game scoring streak, but he'll be back on the score sheet again in very short order.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Returns to Long Island•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Tallies goal, assist•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Continues push toward career marks•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Sets up a pair•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Third straight two-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Stays in groove•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...