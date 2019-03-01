Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Takes verbal abuse from Isles' fans

Tavares was held without a point Thursday in his first return to Long Island as a member of the Maple Leafs.

The fans were relentless. They threw rubber snakes at him during line rushes in the warm-up. And then chanted many things, including "we don't need you," every time he touched the puck. Tavares brushed it off like water off a duck's back. The game broke a four-game scoring streak, but he'll be back on the score sheet again in very short order.