Tavares scored a power-play goal on seven shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

On the Maple Leafs' 50th shot of the game, Tavares finally broke through Lukas Dostal to tie the game at 1-1. Over his last six games, Tavares has three goals, one assist and 26 shots. The center is up to 33 points (10 on the power play), 140 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-2 rating through 36 appearances in a second-line role.