Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Tallies goal, assist

Tavares recorded a goal and a helper versus Edmonton on Wednesday.

Tavares will take his four-game point streak onto Long Island on Thursday, as he makes his return to New York. The all-star center may not match his 84-point 2017-18 campaign, but he needs just three more goals to set a new career high. The only real knock on the 28-year-old's play this season is his lack of power-play production, as he scored just 15 of his 68 points with the man advantage, but at this point, we are splitting hairs.