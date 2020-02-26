Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Tallies pair of goals

Tavares scored two goals, including one on the power play, on two shots with a minus-1 rating and one hit in a 4-3 victory over the Lightning on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old had seven shots against the Penguins last Thursday and settled for two assists in that game, but since then, he's scored on his last three shots in the most recent two games. With that, Tavares' shooting percentage is now almost one percent higher than his career average. He has 26 goals and 56 points in 57 games this season, putting him on pace for his third straight 30-goal and 80-point campaign.