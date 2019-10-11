Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Tasty tip-in breaks ice

Tavares scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

It was a beautiful tip-in from the Leafs' new captain. Tavares has gotten a slow start to goal scoring -- it's Game 5. But now that he's on the board, you can expect the goals and points to come in bunches. Tavares now has four points in five games.

