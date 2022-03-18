Tavares picked up an assist in a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes on Thursday.
It was another strong game as the Leafs' top pivot. Tavares smartly played a perfect chip pass to Mitch Marner for the Leafs' second goal, and extended his point streak to three games and four points (one goal, three assists). Despite the grumbling of Leafs' fans, Tavares is producing. He has 58 points in 60 games, including 10 in his last nine games.
