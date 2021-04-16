Tavares scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday.

Tavares has scored 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his past seven games. Those earlier worries that the captain's game has slipped a bit can be ignored. JT is a beast and now has 38 points in 44 games. We'd still love to see him reunited with Mitch Marner, whose playmaking elevates Tavares' game. But that's unlikely to occur. Still, he's finding his offensive groove and he'll help carry you in your fantasy postseason.