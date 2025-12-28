Tavares scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Senators.

The Leafs shuffled their stars on PP1, and the move seemed to yield early results even if Tavares didn't see any results -- the team did, and that's the first step for this struggling squad. Tavares has three points, including two goals, and eight shots in his last four games. But in 16 games since Nov. 22, he's put up just three goals and three assists. Tavares is unplayable if this continues. Hope isn't a strategy, but let's throw some at JT in case it helps change his results.