Tavares scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators in Game 4.

It was his third goal (five points) in four games this postseason. Tavares is building on his 34-goal, 74-point season, and he will reap the benefits this offseason as a free agent. But before then, Toronto will reap the benefits as they strive toward hoisting the Cup in June.

