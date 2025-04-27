Tavares scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators in Game 4.
It was his third goal (five points) in four games this postseason. Tavares is building on his 34-goal, 74-point season, and he will reap the benefits this offseason as a free agent. But before then, Toronto will reap the benefits as they strive toward hoisting the Cup in June.
