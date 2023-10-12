Tavares tallied three assists in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout victory over Montreal.

Tavares picked up a pair of power-play helpers in the second period before setting up Auston Matthews in the final frame for his third assist. The 33-year-old Tavares is coming off another strong season, where he tallied 36 goals and 44 assists in 80 games. He should offer consistent offensive production again this year while centering Toronto's second line and top power-play unit.