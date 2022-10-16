Tavares picked up a power-play assist Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Senators.
Tavares is on a three-game scoring streak (one goal, three assists). The 32-year-old has taken some heat in Toronto for a so-called drop-off in play, but he's off to a roaring start to 2022-23.
