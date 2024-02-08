Tavares tallied a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Dallas.

Tavares tied the game 2-2 with a power-play marker early in the second period before adding a pair of assists later in the contest. The veteran center now has five points (two goals, three assists) in two games since the All-Star break and six in his last three outings following a nine-game scoring drought. Overall, Tavares is up to 15 goals and 40 points through 49 games this season.