Tavares delivered three assists in a 7-3 win over Washington on Thursday.

He finished plus-4 with three shots and four hits in just 14:04 of ice time. Tavares now has 72 points (26 goals, 46 assists) in 73 games and seven points, including five helpers, in his last five games. Splitting up Tavares and William Nylander has ignited both players and given the Leafs three lines that pound opponents like set waves. He's a strong fantasy play.