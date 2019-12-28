Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Three-point night against Devils
Tavares scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Devils.
He potted the tying goal midway through the third period, tapping home a slick pass from William Nylander as he stood on the edge of the crease. Tavares has racked up three points in back-to-back contests sandwiched around the Christmas break, and on the year he now has 15 goals and 32 points through 32 games.
