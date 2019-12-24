Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Three points in comeback win
Tavares scored a goal and two assists, with but one helper coming on the power play, in Monday's 8-6 win over the Hurricanes.
All his points came in the first 5:10 as Tavares fueled an early 3-0 lead, but the Leafs then gave up five straight goals before rallying for the win in the third period. The 29-year-old now has 14 goals and 29 points through 31 games on the year.
