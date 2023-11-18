Tavares scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Red Wings.

Toronto was down 2-0 heading into the third period, but the line of Tavares, William Nylander and Tyler Bertuzzi combined for three goals and eight points in the final frame. There's no hotter player in the NHL than Nylander, but Tavares is off to a strong start to the season as well, delivering seven goals -- three of them game-winners -- and 19 points through 16 games.