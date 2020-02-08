Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Three points including OT winner

Tavares scored two power-play goals and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

His second tally of the night was the winner, as he found twine with only seven seconds left in the extra frame. Tavares is on a goal-scoring rush, lighting the lamp four times in the last three games while chipping in two helpers as well, and on the season he's up to 22 goals and 47 points in 48 games.