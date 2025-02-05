Tavares notched a power-play goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

He scored 41 seconds after having a goal disallowed on video review. Tavares has put up a point in each of the two games he's played since his return from injury. And overall, the renaissance man has 44 points, including 21 goals, in 46 games this season. Tavares is thriving in the last year of his contract. It could set him up for a solid payday, unless he chooses to re-ink with the Leafs at a discount in order to keep the core four intact.