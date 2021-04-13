Tavares scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to Montreal.

Tavares squared the game at 2-2 with just over five minutes left in the second period, locating a loose puck in a scrum and backhanding it past Montreal goalie Jake Allen. Tavares has lit the lamp in three of his last five games and now has 13 goals and 34 points in 42 contests on the year.