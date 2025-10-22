Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Tied for team lead in goals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tavares had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday.
The first goal was pure hand-eye excellence -- Tavares swatted a rebound out of the air at the top of the goal crease using his lacrosse skills. He sits tied with Auston Matthews for the team lead in snipes with four, and he's second in team scoring with nine points in seven games. At 35, Tavares is still a star.
