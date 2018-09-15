Maple Leafs' John Tavares: To assume penalty-killing duties

Tavares and Mitch Marner are expected to be utilized on the penalty kill this season, per Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Tavares averaged 1:34 of ice time in shorthanded situations with the Islanders last season compared to 3:10 on the power play. The move could set up third-year scoring sensation Auston Mattews for an even heavier man-advantage role this year, but the fact remains that nobody should be drafting Tavares (or Marner) for what they might bring to the table in shorthanded situations -- it'll simply be a bonus in fantasy games. Roughly 32 percent of Tavares' career points with New York had been collected on the power play, so that's what most owners will be excited about him providing. Last year, the Buds ranked second in converting power plays (25.0 percent), so just imagine what that rate will look like with Tavares in tow.