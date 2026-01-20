Tavares scored a goal Monday in a 6-3 loss to the Wild. He fired six shots.

His goal came on the power play. Tavares continues to quietly put up points. Since Dec. 23, he has 12 points, including eight assists, in his last 14 games. His six shots equaled the number he had posted in his previous four games combined. Tavares has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) and 122 shots in 49 games this season.